ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

MAPS: Austin airport restaurants with brick-and-mortar locations in the city

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pal88_0gIs4Xlp00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, you won’t be starved for options to grab a quick meal or coffee before your flight.

Many of the spots are homegrown right here in Austin.

If you happen to fall in love with a particular restaurant inside Barbara Jordan Terminal , here’s where you can find a brick-and-mortar location in the city of Austin itself.

ThunderCloud Subs

The famous sub shop was founded in 1975, according to its website . Not only does the restaurant serve up delicious sandwiches on made-from-scratch bread, but it has also been hosting the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot since 1991, which the chain calls “the largest five-mile run in Texas.”

Haymaker

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 23
  • In Austin: 2310 Manor Road in east Austin

Haymaker said it specializes in hearty food, including poutine and “big, burly comfort sandwiches.” Yes, poutine is possible this far south.

Tacodeli

Tacodeli originally opened in Austin in 1999. Its founder grew up in Mexico City, where he “first fell in love with the magical flavors of the taqueria.”

Flyrite Chicken

Flyrite Chicken prides itself on offering “feel good fast food” — meaning “thoughtfully crafted food” with convenience.

The Salt Lick BBQ

Salt Lick BBQ’s barbecue method dates back to the 1800s and originates with the current owner’s great-grandmother, Bettie Howard, who came to Texas from Mississippi. The restaurant also has a location in the Dallas airport .

East Side Pies

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22
  • In Austin: Three locations — Rosewood Avenue, Airport Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183

East Side Pies has been serving thin-crust pizzas in the city since 2006. The restaurant said it works with local farms and ranches to source its ingredients.

Amy’s Ice Creams

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 21
  • In Austin: 14 locations across Austin , including on Sixth Street, South Congress and South Lamar

Amy’s Ice Creams has been around for decades, since 1984. The ice cream shop also has locations in Houston and San Antonio.

Jo’s Coffee

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 19
  • In Austin: Four locations , including on South Congress, the St. Edward’s University campus and downtown

The Austin coffee shop has been around since 1999.

The Saxon Pub

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 19
  • In Austin: 1320 South Lamar Blvd. in south Austin

Saxon Pub opened in 1990, according to its website, and has so far hosted over 30,000 musical performances.

The Peached Tortilla

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 17
  • In Austin: 5520 Burnet Road, Suite 100

The Peached Tortilla offers “modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist.” The restaurant began with a food truck and has now expanded into multiple restaurants and a catering company. The group also runs Bar Peached on West Sixth Street, Fat City on Burnet Road and Peached Social House, an event space on North Lamar Boulevard.

JuiceLand

JuiceLand’s story began in 2001 when the founder got a part-time job at a juice bar near Barton Springs Pool. He ended up gaining ownership of the business, according to JuiceLand’s website. The juice bar also has locations in Dallas and Houston.

Second Bar + Kitchen

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 16
  • In Austin: 3121 Palm Way #101 in the Domain

While Second Bar + Kitchen will continue operating its location in the Domain, its original location on Congress Avenue will close its doors after 10 years. On the website , the restaurant writes its downtown lease is expiring.

24 Diner

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 11
  • In Austin: 600 N Lamar Blvd.

Salvation Pizza

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 11
  • In Austin: Two locations — Rainey Street and the Domain

Salvation Pizza offers New Haven-style pizza, which has a thin, hand-pounded crust.

Caffe’ Medici

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate nine
  • In Austin: Six locations across Austin , including in the Domain, on South Lamar and Guadalupe Street

Medici Roasting was founded in 2006 and takes its name from the Medici family of Florentine history.

Parkside

  • Inside the airport: In departures, near gate three
  • In Austin: 301 East Sixth St.

Parkside opened in 2008 as a farm-to-table restaurant and calls itself “the city’s first gastropub.”

Want more Austin food recommendations? Learn more about some of the city’s most popular places for barbecue and pizza on KXAN.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

How Lockhart became the Central Texas destination for wine, cocktails, vintage shopping

Beautiful small-town Lockhart, once known mainly for barbecue, is becoming a Central Texas retail destination. (Chris O'Connell/MySA) It was a wrap moment the coffee shop opened. Six years ago, when Taylor Burge and her husband Austin, who had just moved from the city that bears his name to Lockhart, about 35 miles southeast, there wasn't a ton of retail action on the charming downtown courthouse square.
LOCKHART, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Day Passes For Hotel Pools In Austin

Treat your self to a little luxury by sippin’ and lounging poolside at some of the top hotel pools across the city. There are plenty of Austin hotels that allow non-guests to live a little and make a splash just for the day. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite day pass options starting as low at $10, so you can feel fancy even when you’re ballin’ on a budget!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pflugerville, TX

Just 15 miles north of the Colorado River is the lively city of Pflugerville, Texas. Founded in 1860 and named after a German settler named Henry Pfluger, Pflugerville began with a simple post office and a general store. On July 24, 1965, Pflugerville officially became a city. In 1980, the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbara Jordan Terminal#Tacodeli
Austin Chronicle

Austin Restaurateurs Stake Their Claim in Lockhart

We hope to not ruin Lockhart, but it must be told, the capital of Texas barbecue has the makings of a diner's paradise, separate from the smoked meats that have made the town famous. Just south of Austin, the seat of Caldwell County has quietly established itself as a haven for hospitality industry veterans looking to expand as Austin outgrows its own boundaries.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Stunning Lake Austin home owned by Counting Crows pianist hits market to tune of $4.25 million

If you’re looking to blend celebrity status with star-studded architecture, look no further than this one-of-a-kind Austin property that just hit the market for $4.25 million. Currently owned by and built for Counting Crows instrumentalist Charlie Gillingham and TV exec Nikki Varhely-Gillingham, the modern home at 2512 River Hills Rd. boasts unparalleled amenities and the utmost privacy.
AUSTIN, TX
Curbed

The Austin Broker Who Has Tapped Into a Country-Club Client Base

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of Joanne Gamel, 40, a power broker in Austin. 7:30 a.m. I start my day with meditation. I sit outside on my...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Mexico City
Power 95.9

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Signs of Summer

Austin Parks and Recreation launches a free park-and-ride shuttle service to Zilker Park this Saturday, running every 20 minutes on weekends through the summer, to and from the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Rd. As you may recall, one of the main areas of contention in the Zilker Park Master Plan process had to do with transportation, and specifically the amount of on-site parking that's proposed for the park. So those who are arguing for less parking should be heartened by this pilot program, which will run 11am-7pm every Saturday and Sunday, and on the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays. Riders should park in the One Texas Center parking garage and then get their parking ticket (normally $10) validated on the shuttle bus. For more info, see austintexas.gov/zilker.
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Local marketplace and restaurant opens in Drip

Dos Olivos Market opened in Dripping Springs last week, celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. It was followed by a grand opening event with live music, vendor tables and a number of food and drink samples. This is the fourth location for the Texas marketplace — with existing locations in Wimberley, Buda and Harlingen.
fox7austin.com

Bronco Off-Roadeo '4xFun' experience in Horseshoe Bay opens

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas - If you're looking for an off-roading, outdoor adventure that's not too far from Austin you can head just up the road to Horseshoe Bay where you can try the Bronco Off-Roadeo "4xFun" experience. It's one of only four spots in the U.S. to off-road in a...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy