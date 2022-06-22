MAPS: Austin airport restaurants with brick-and-mortar locations in the city
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Passing through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, you won’t be starved for options to grab a quick meal or coffee before your flight.
Many of the spots are homegrown right here in Austin.
If you happen to fall in love with a particular restaurant inside Barbara Jordan Terminal , here’s where you can find a brick-and-mortar location in the city of Austin itself.
ThunderCloud Subs
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 30
- In Austin: 20 locations throughout the city and more in the greater Austin area
The famous sub shop was founded in 1975, according to its website . Not only does the restaurant serve up delicious sandwiches on made-from-scratch bread, but it has also been hosting the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot since 1991, which the chain calls “the largest five-mile run in Texas.”
Haymaker
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 23
- In Austin: 2310 Manor Road in east Austin
Haymaker said it specializes in hearty food, including poutine and “big, burly comfort sandwiches.” Yes, poutine is possible this far south.
Tacodeli
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 23
- In Austin: Seven locations throughout the city
Tacodeli originally opened in Austin in 1999. Its founder grew up in Mexico City, where he “first fell in love with the magical flavors of the taqueria.”
Flyrite Chicken
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22
- In Austin: Two other locations in east and north Austin
Flyrite Chicken prides itself on offering “feel good fast food” — meaning “thoughtfully crafted food” with convenience.
The Salt Lick BBQ
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22
- In the Austin area: One location in Driftwood, another in Round Rock
Salt Lick BBQ’s barbecue method dates back to the 1800s and originates with the current owner’s great-grandmother, Bettie Howard, who came to Texas from Mississippi. The restaurant also has a location in the Dallas airport .
East Side Pies
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 22
- In Austin: Three locations — Rosewood Avenue, Airport Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183
East Side Pies has been serving thin-crust pizzas in the city since 2006. The restaurant said it works with local farms and ranches to source its ingredients.
Amy’s Ice Creams
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 21
- In Austin: 14 locations across Austin , including on Sixth Street, South Congress and South Lamar
Amy’s Ice Creams has been around for decades, since 1984. The ice cream shop also has locations in Houston and San Antonio.
Jo’s Coffee
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 19
- In Austin: Four locations , including on South Congress, the St. Edward’s University campus and downtown
The Austin coffee shop has been around since 1999.
The Saxon Pub
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 19
- In Austin: 1320 South Lamar Blvd. in south Austin
Saxon Pub opened in 1990, according to its website, and has so far hosted over 30,000 musical performances.
The Peached Tortilla
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 17
- In Austin: 5520 Burnet Road, Suite 100
The Peached Tortilla offers “modern Asian comfort food with a Southern twist.” The restaurant began with a food truck and has now expanded into multiple restaurants and a catering company. The group also runs Bar Peached on West Sixth Street, Fat City on Burnet Road and Peached Social House, an event space on North Lamar Boulevard.
JuiceLand
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 17
- In Austin: More than 20 locations in the Austin area
JuiceLand’s story began in 2001 when the founder got a part-time job at a juice bar near Barton Springs Pool. He ended up gaining ownership of the business, according to JuiceLand’s website. The juice bar also has locations in Dallas and Houston.
Second Bar + Kitchen
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 16
- In Austin: 3121 Palm Way #101 in the Domain
While Second Bar + Kitchen will continue operating its location in the Domain, its original location on Congress Avenue will close its doors after 10 years. On the website , the restaurant writes its downtown lease is expiring.
24 Diner
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 11
- In Austin: 600 N Lamar Blvd.
Salvation Pizza
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate 11
- In Austin: Two locations — Rainey Street and the Domain
Salvation Pizza offers New Haven-style pizza, which has a thin, hand-pounded crust.
Caffe’ Medici
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate nine
- In Austin: Six locations across Austin , including in the Domain, on South Lamar and Guadalupe Street
Medici Roasting was founded in 2006 and takes its name from the Medici family of Florentine history.
Parkside
- Inside the airport: In departures, near gate three
- In Austin: 301 East Sixth St.
Parkside opened in 2008 as a farm-to-table restaurant and calls itself “the city’s first gastropub.”
Want more Austin food recommendations? Learn more about some of the city’s most popular places for barbecue and pizza on KXAN.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0