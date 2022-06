The size of the crowd was much different. That was the first thing Conner Whittaker noticed. Whittaker was accustomed to playing baseball at Sarasota High's field — a good facility, but not one that compares to Florida State's Dick Howser Stadium, which holds 6,700 fans and has seen nearly 5 million fans pass through its gates since it opened in 1983. When Whittaker, an FSU freshman, took the Dick Howser mound for the first time on Feb. 19 against James Madison in the Seminole's second game of the year, there were 5,048 people watching his every pitch.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO