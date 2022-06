Trae Young might not be the only All-Star in the ATL for long. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Atlanta Hawks are discussing a John Collins-Dejounte Murray swap with the San Antonio Spurs. Fischer adds that the Spurs are telling teams that it would take a “Jrue Holiday-like package” (i.e. three first-round picks) to pry away Murray. That said, San Antonio’s most significant discussions on Murray do appear to be with the Hawks, Fischer notes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO