MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (6/22) PREMIUM

The San Antonio Spurs have selected Jeremy Sochan with the the No.9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sochan was one of the most intriguing prospects coming into the NBA draft. Sochan is a 19-year old, with a long frame, and a 6’9” wing that just screams the perfect build for an NBA defender. He’s a do it all type of player and his versatility gives him the potential to be the heart beat of a team. His overall stats don’t wow you at first sight but if you dig into Sochan’s game, you’ll understand why he has the potential to finish as one of the best prospects of the 2022 draft class.

