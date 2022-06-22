ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (6/22) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hump day main slate includes nine games tonight. Further, it begins...

De'Anthony Melton traded to the 76ers for No. 23 in the NBA Draft

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton has been traded to the 76ers for No. 23 selection in the NBA Draft. After the Nets deferred their pick swap with the 76ers this year, the 76ers regained control of its 2022 first-round pick which it will send in exchange for Melton. The veteran guard is a multi-level scorer that averaged 10.8 PPG off the bench last season and is set to make an affordable $8.25 million this season and $8 million next season. He will likely slot into a bench role in place of Mattise Thybulle, who the team is continuing to shop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MarJon Beauchamp

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Marjon Beauchamp with the No.24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Marjon Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his time with the G-League Ignite, and those numbers should translate to the NBA as he continues his development with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a 7’0 wingspan along with a solid frame and the size to compete in the league. Beauchamp does have some glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball and can sometimes lack physicality, but he has raw talent with a ton of room for improvement.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jabari Smith selected No.3 by the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have selected Auburn’s Jabari Smith with the No.3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Jabari Smith is an elite shooter at 6’10” and a threat to score from anywhere on the court, especially from three-point range where he shot a stellar 42% in college. Combine that with his ability to play lock-down defense and the Rockets were able to get a steal at No.3 in Jabari Smith, who is arguably the most NBA-ready and will be a valuable two-way player.
HOUSTON, TX
Jaden Ivey drawing heavy interest from Thunder and Knicks

According to Joesph Zucker of Bleacher Report, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is drawing trade interest from both the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. (Joesph Zucker) Ivey has continued to be a name at the center of trade interest in recent days. The Knicks have continued to try and move up to the fourth selection in the draft, including offering the Kings "multiple" first-round picks. The Thunder have also shown reported interest but are not willing to move off the second overall selection. With a treasure chest of assets including the 13th pick which is also on the block, the Thunder seem to be favorites to land the Purdue standout.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Dfs#Gpp
Christian Braun selected No.21 by the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have selected Christian Braun with the No.21 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Christian Braun joins the Denver Nuggets and will look to help improve the team with his athleticism and solid outside shot that can help stretch defenses. Braun is also a great rebounder for his size, averaging 6.5 boards a game last season at Kansas. He’s an all out effort type of player who isn’t afraid to do all the little things to help his team win.
DENVER, CO
Chet Holmgren expected to be drafted by OKC

Holmgren has been a polarizing prospect in the pre-draft process, with many viewing him as the top prospect and many viewing him as a potential bust candidate. Currently, it is expected that the Thunder take him with the second pick in the draft, assuming Jabari Smith goes first overall. If he does go to OKC, he has a high likelihood of being a starter in his first season and will likely be a frontrunner in the ROTY betting odds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Carlos Carrasco leaves Wednesday's start with lower back tightness

Carrasco was having a rough start before being removed, allowing four hits, two walks, and five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched. He's set to undergo an MRI but will remain with the team in Miami. The veteran has posted a 8-2 record through 14 games, with a 4.42 ERA, and a 8.96 K/9. If he is set to miss any significant amount of time, it would be a big blow for the Mets and fantasy managers. Expect the Mets to provide an update after the MRI.
MLB
Nikola Jovic

The Miami Heat have selected Nikola Jovic with the No.27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. International player Nikola Jovic made his switch from Water Polo to basketball at the age of 13 and now finds himself in the NBA taken by the Miami Heat. The 6’11” Serbian spent his 2021-22 season playing for Mega Basaket’s senior men’s team in the Adriatic Basketball Association where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 25 games. Jovic was the top prospect coming out of the ABA and has a smooth shooting stroke that will give the Heat some help as a stretch four, which was one of their few weaknesses in the playoffs.
MIAMI, FL
Dalen Terry

The Chicago Bulls have selected Dalen Terry with the No.18 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Dalen Terry is a 6’7” guard with a 7’0” wingspan coming out of the University of Arizona. He wasn’t a big scorer, only averaging 8.0 points per game but he shot an effective 50.2% from the field and 36.4% from three. Where he lacked in scoring he made up for it in all other aspects of his game. Terry is the type of player his teammates would consider the “glue guy”, whose tenacious efforts on both sides of the ball can be an essential addition to a team with championship aspirations like the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Yankees face the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (44-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-19, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +139; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
Paolo Banchero selected No. 1 by the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After seeing the betting odds move several times between Smith Jr. and Paolo Banchero for which player would go No. 1 overall, the Magic have made Bancherothe selection. The standout big averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds o 47.8% shooting from the field in his lone season at Duke. This 6-10, 250-pound phenom adds great size and defense to a frontcourt with Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. He should immediately impact the ball on both sides of the court and is likely going to be the highest selected Orlando Magic player in fantasy drafts this offseason due to his ability to generate scoring opportunities.
ORLANDO, FL
Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder have selected Jalen Williams with the No.12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jalen Williams becomes the first player out of Santa Clara picked in the first round of the NBA Draft since the Phoenix Suns drafted Steve Nash 26 years ago. Williams skyrocketed up draft boards after he showcased his all-around skill set at the NBA Combine, displaying his shooting ability, basketball IQ, and defensive prowess. Williams's frame represents the modern NBA two-way guard with his length and ability to put the ball on the floor. He’ll be paired with Chet Holmgren who the Thunder selected at No.2, as they look to add to their young, deep roster with multiple first round picks left.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benedict Mathurin selected No.6 by the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have selected Benedict Mathurin with the No.6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Mathurin is an excellent pick at No.6 for the Pacers. He has plenty of translatable skills and will have the chance to make an immediate impact on the team. The overall balance of Mathurin’s game shows promise, he shot a career 38.3% from three at the University of Arizona while showing the ability to be a playmaker. The Pacers look to be a good fit for the young 6’6” forward.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Johnny Davis

The Washington Wizards have selected Johnny Davis with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis won the Big Ten Player of the Year award last season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He measures at 6’5 and 195 lbs. His profile is decisive amongst the NBA community his teams in college were losers leaving some scouts to label him as a losing player. Several scouts have also question his shooting ability at the next level despite him knocking down 42% from the field and 79% from the line in college. With Bradley Beal heading for free agency, grabbing a SG to replace him makes a ton of sense for the Wizards.
NBA
Jeremy Sochan selected No.9 by the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have selected Jeremy Sochan with the the No.9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sochan was one of the most intriguing prospects coming into the NBA draft. Sochan is a 19-year old, with a long frame, and a 6’9” wing that just screams the perfect build for an NBA defender. He’s a do it all type of player and his versatility gives him the potential to be the heart beat of a team. His overall stats don’t wow you at first sight but if you dig into Sochan’s game, you’ll understand why he has the potential to finish as one of the best prospects of the 2022 draft class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A.J. Griffin

The Atlanta Hawks have selected A.J. Griffin with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A projected top-10 pick moved 15, the Hawks feel great about this prospect. This 18-year-old measures at 6’6 (6”10 wingspan) and 200 pounds. He possesses an NBA-ready body with an elite-level jump shot. During his college days, he shot 45% from behind the arc. He makes for a perfect Day 1 contributor for a Hawks team that has continued to regress after making the ECF just one season ago.
ATLANTA, GA
Lars Nootbaar homers in Thursday's loss to Brewers

Nootbaar has picked up hits in just three of his last seven games for the Cardinals, hitting .286 with two runs scored, one home run, and three runs batted in over that span. The 24-year-old offers little fantasy value in any format currently, hitting just .169 with nine runs scored, two home runs, and seven runs batted in through 66 plate appearances this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Reid Detmers optioned to Triple-A

Detmers had allowed nine runs over his previous two starts, a span of 8 2/3 innings, and had a 4.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. The Angels' bullpen has been overworked of late, so the move isn't overly surprising as the team brought up two more relievers. Detmers will likely be back in the majors at some point this season, but with an 18.6% strikeout rate, he's not worth keeping in anything other than AL-only leagues.
MLB
Jonathan Villar designated for assignment on Friday

Villar was actually in the Cubs' original lineup on Friday, so this was quite the fall from grace for the veteran. Chicago needed to clear a roster spot when the team activated David Bote from the 60-day injured list, so Villar, a veteran on a rebuilding club, was the casualty. He has six stolen bases on the year and has been productive throughout his career, so expect the Cubs to find a trading partner before releasing him.
CHICAGO, IL

