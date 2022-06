SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from Memorial Health Hospital said COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Savannah, and the severity of these cases is also getting worse. Internal medicine physician Dr. Timothy Connelly said people need to be careful of gathering indoors during the hot summer months because new strains of the Omicron variant are easier to spread.

