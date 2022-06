Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as community service in general. The Club, a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, has been operating within the village of Tarrytown for the last 98 years. Some of its community service projects include wreathmaking for Veteran’s sites and public buildings, donating poinsettias for hospice and Tarryhall Center, acting host at Neperan Park for the village’s Earth Day efforts, as well as hosting Girl Scout troops for an annual planting at Patriots Park in time for Memorial Day services. An annual decorating of the tree at Phelps Hospital’s cafeteria is another of its projects.

TARRYTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO