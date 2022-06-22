ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Which SoCal Starbucks are among those in California to unionize?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacque Porter
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1cqf_0gIs3LSY00

Workers at 30 California Starbucks locations have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which initiates the unionization voting process among employees, KTLA sister station KTXL reports.

Those California stores make up about a tenth of the roughly 300 Starbucks locations across the United States exercising their right to collectively bargain with their employer.

California fast food workers strike in support of FAST Recovery Act

According to Starbucks Workers United, a majority of workers at more than 150 of those nationwide locations have voted in NLRB-officiated elections in favor of unionization.

Of the 30 CA Starbucks locations, 13 have already had votes counted. Nine stores have voted in favor of unionizing. Four have rejected unionization. So far in all, 140 California Starbucks employees have voted to unionize and 60 have voted against joining a union.

California Starbucks that have voted to unionize

  • Santa Cruz – 745 Ocean St.
    • Votes for union: 13
    • Votes Against: 1
  • Santa Cruz – 1909 Mission St.
    • For: 15
    • Against: 2
  • Long Beach – 3390 East 7th St.
    • For : 13
    • Against: 0
  • Lakewood – 4833 Candlewood St.
    • For: 24
    • Against: 1
  • Los Angeles – 138 South Central Ave.
    • For: 5
    • Against: 0
  • Anaheim – 131 East Katella Ave.
    • For: 10
    • Against: 1
  • Anaheim – 1570 South Disneyland Dr.
    • For: 29
    • Against: 15
  • Capitola – 1955 41st Ave.
    • For: 8
    • Against: 3
  • La Quinta – 79845 CA-111
    • For: 5
    • Against: 4

California Starbucks that have voted not to unionize

  • Los Alamitos – 3575 Katella Ave.
    • Votes for union: 2
    • Votes against: 11
  • Mill Valley – 800 Strawberry Village
    • For: 6
    • Against: 7
  • Covina – 611 South Citrus Ave.
    • For: 7
    • Against: 10
  • Long Beach – 5251 2nd St.
    • For: 3
    • Against: 5

California Starbucks with upcoming elections

June

  • Chatsworth – 9857 Mason Ave.
    • June 29

July

  • Fresno – 7010 N. Marks Ave.
    • Votes to be counted on July 11
  • El Dorado Hills – 4311 Town Center Blvd.
    • July 13
  • Brawley – 1050 South Brawley Ave.
    • July 13
  • Barstow – 2489 Lenwood Rd.
    • July 27
  • Sylmar – 12980 Foothill Blvd.
    • July 28

August

  • Los Angeles – 3241 Figeroa St.
    • Votes to be counted on August 2
  • Los Angeles – 6066 W. Olympic Blvd.
    • August 3

Date not yet set

  • Huntington Beach – 6502 Bolsa Ave.
  • Riverside – 1303 University Ave.
  • San Francisco – 4094 18th St.
  • Berkeley – 2224 Shattuck Ave.
  • Garnde Grove – 12711 Brookhurst Ave.
  • San Pablo – 14330 San Pablo Ave.
  • Goleta – 7030 Market PIace Dr.

California Starbucks that have withdrawn petitions

  • Roseville – 4001 Foothills Blvd.
  • Sun Valley – 8274 Sunland Blvd.

Starbucks has been among the latest wave of prominent companies seeing unionization efforts among their hourly workers. In December, a Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to unionize at one of the coffee retailer’s company-owned U.S. stores. At least 150 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since then, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Sun Valley, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
Covina, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Chatsworth, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Roseville, CA
City
La Quinta, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Brawley, CA
City
Barstow, CA
City
Los Alamitos, CA
City
Sylmar, CA
Local
California Society
City
Capitola, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Fresno, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Labor Relations#Fast Food#California Starbucks#Ktxl#Starbucks Workers United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man had enough fentanyl ‘to kill 12 million people,’ DA says

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Officials in California arrested a man on Wednesday whom they claimed possessed enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people, authorities said. Alfonso Gomez-Santana, 60, of Fullerton, was arrested and charged with one felony count of sale or transport of a controlled substance and two felony counts of possession of sale with intent to sell, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 months in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy