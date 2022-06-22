Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Greene, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fairfield; Franklin; Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Franklin County in central Ohio Northwestern Fairfield County in central Ohio Northeastern Pickaway County in central Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pickerington, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Columbus, Lancaster, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Groveport, Baltimore, Pleasantville, Obetz, Royalton, Lithopolis, Amanda, Thurston, Carroll, Fairfield County Airport, US Route 22 at State Route 159, Slate Run Metro Park, Clearport, Dumontville and Blacklick Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO