UF’s Billy Napier jettisons 3 Gators to reduce roster size

By Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Florida football coach Billy Napier directs his players during the Orange & Blue Game April 14, 2022, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida coach Billy Napier has parted ways with three players to reduce the scholarship total closer to the 85 the NCAA allows.

Versatile playmaker Fenley Graham, veteran safety Mordecai McDaniel and defensive lineman Chris Thomas Jr. no longer are members of the team, based on a team roster updated Tuesday.

The Gators entered the week with 90 players, but they need to be at 85 scholarship players by the start of preseason camp in early August.

The 5-foot-9 Graham arrived from Lakeland High in the class of 2020 undersized yet electric, but without a position. Lined up at defensive back, he broke his forearm during 2020 preseason.

Graham seemed to have a future in Gainesville following move to wide receiver this past spring and his potential impact as a return specialist — he totaled 880 kickoff return yards, 766 punt return yards and scored 13 touchdowns during three seasons at Lakeland.

McDaniel, another member of the 2020 class, changed his commitment from Tennessee to Florida the week before he signed. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Washington D.C. native offered stature and speed, but had limited impact in two seasons.

McDaniel recorded 19 tackles and an interception during 23 appearances. During a 38-14 win against Tennessee, McDaniel let wide receiver JaVonta Payton slip behind him for an easy 75-yard score that gave the 14-10 Vols lead before the Gators rallied.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Thomas was a 3-star prospect from Fort Myers Dunbar who appeared in just one game in 2021.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .

