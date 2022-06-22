ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen Journal

Traffic checking station leads to drug arrest

By Staff report
 3 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — A traffic checking station setup on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of one man on drug charges.

According to information from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team was conducting the traffic checking station on Hwy. 41 near the Robeson County line.

“A vehicle approached the traffic checking station that was occupied by Michael Carmona, 31,” the statement said. “During the deputies’ encounter with the vehicle, they detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.”

Deputies reportedly conducted a search of the vehicle and located marijuana along with more than ½-ounce of cocaine.

Carmona was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a $27,000 secured bond.

2d ago

only a genius will ride around with a half oz. of coke smoking weed.

