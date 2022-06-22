Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clinton; Greene; Warren The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Warren County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Clinton County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Greene County in west central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 337 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Xenia, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Xenia, Wilmington, Bellbrook, Wilberforce, New Jasper, Harveysburg, Spring Valley, Bowersville, Port William, Centerville, Paintersville, Bloomington, Lumberton, Middleton Corner, Mount Holly, Roxanna, Oakland, Oldtown, Ogden and Kingman. This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 43 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO