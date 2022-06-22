Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cashtown, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Fayetteville, Wayne Heights, Mont Alto, Scotland, Rouzerville, Cashtown, Orrtanna, Arendtsville and Fairfield. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 19 to 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ADAMS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO