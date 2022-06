DENVER – The performers on tap for the singings during this year’s Rock Spring Camp Meeting have been revealed. Two acts will take the stage for the Big Sing Saturday, Aug. 6, including Todd Tilghman, the pastor who won Season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to Tilghman, Endless Highway – a family quartet regularly featured on the Top 40 Gospel Music Charts – will perform during the opening weekend of the long-running Camp Meeting.

