Polk County, MN

Polk County Airboat Sinks to the Bottom of Maple Lake

By Dave Burns
trfradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat sank to the bottom of Maple Lake near Mentor Wednesday morning. According to...

trfradio.com

valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
trfradio.com

Sunken Polk County Airboat Removed from Maple Lake

The Polk County Airboat from yesterday’s incident on Maple Lake has been successfully removed from the East Shore area. The watercraft was removed at around 8pm with the assistance of LePier’s Dock & Boat Lift Service, and Advanced Tire out of Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, all fluid containers were intact, and there was no fluid leakage into the lake.
POLK COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
KNOX News Radio

Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
