The NFT market has not escaped the attack of the bears that have mauled cryptocurrencies. However, digital collectibles are still bullish, according to industry observers. Sales volumes in the NFT sector have declined along with the broader market slump. But they have a big future, according to Zen Academy’s ‘@Zeneca_33’. Therefore, in this article, you will learn more about which phase of this niche we are in now.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO