TRF Police Respond to ATV Fire

Janice Mae Borowicz, age 86, passed away on Friday March 18, 2022. She was born October 11,1935 in McIntosh, MN to Victor and Tilda (Tennyson) Johnson. At the age of five she moved with her family to a farm near Strandquist. She attended her first year of school at Sunnyside Country School before it consolidated with Strandquist School. She was very proud that she won the spelling bee in the 8th grade and continued her education graduating in 1953. She began work at the Northwest Telephone Company in Thief River Falls. On October 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Edmund Borowicz at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN. They lived on the family farm near Florian where they farmed and raised pigs. Janice loved working in her many flower beds and gardening. She loved gospel, country music, and old time music as well as loved dancing. She served on the Strandquist School Board for 10 years. She was employed at Arctic Sewing Plant in Karlstad, the New-River Record Newspaper in Middle River, Marshall County State Park and Northern Pride in Thief River Falls. In March of 2020, they moved to Forest Lake MN to be closer to family.

