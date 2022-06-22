ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

TRF Police Respond to ATV Fire

By Dave Burns
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice responded to an ATV fire Tuesday in Thief River Falls. According to the...

kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Ryan Oliver Aune, 31, of Fertile, for Receiving Stolen Property. Mohamed Ali Farah, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court.
CROOKSTON, MN
740thefan.com

City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Two Hurt When Sheriff’s Office Airboat Sinks In Maple Lake

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are hurt after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat tips over and sinks to the bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor. It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was helping the highway department install buoys on the east...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Thief River Falls, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
kvrr.com

Grand Forks Man Arrested & Charged In Sunday Gun Incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for a gun-related incident over the weekend. Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Genes after finding several shell casings in the 1900 block of 12th Street South on Sunday. No one was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Sunken Polk County Airboat Removed from Maple Lake

The Polk County Airboat from yesterday’s incident on Maple Lake has been successfully removed from the East Shore area. The watercraft was removed at around 8pm with the assistance of LePier’s Dock & Boat Lift Service, and Advanced Tire out of Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, all fluid containers were intact, and there was no fluid leakage into the lake.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF man charged with 4 counts of reckless endangerment

A Grand Forks man has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of reckless endangerment in connection with a weapons violation complaint over the weekend. Grand Forks Police say 26-year-old Kyle Emerson Genes has been identified as the suspect. Officers were called on Sunday afternoon to the 1900 block...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
Sasquatch 107.7

Young Woman Killed In Crash In Northern Minnesota

Gonvick, MN (KROC-AM News) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman in northwest Minnesota early Sunday. The State Patrol reports 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji was traveling on Hwy. 92 in the town of Gonvick around 3:00 am when she lost control of her vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.
GONVICK, MN
valleynewslive.com

Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued. Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done. Friday...
GRAND FORKS, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
trfradio.com

Delyne Felling

Delyne H. Felling, 68 of rural Plummer, MN passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the Memorial Service to celebrate Delyne’s life at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brooks, MN with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Brooks.
PLUMMER, MN
KNOX News Radio

Friday night storms in Red River Valley

A large storm system passed through the Red River Valley prompting numerous weather warnings on Friday. The National Weather Service says winds of 50 mph or greater were common with an 88 mph gust clocked north of East Grand Forks. Heavy rains reported at many locations. The NWS says tornadoes...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
trfradio.com

Agenda Set For County Commissioners Meeting

The agenda has been set for the next Pennington County Board of Commissioners meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, June 28th. Items on the agenda include Recognition of Citizens, where individual’s present may address the Board about items not on the regular agenda. Other agenda items include Human Services Director Julie Sjostrand, Shannon Olson, and Oliver “Skip” Swanson from the Heritage Community Center, Travis Giffen with the City of Thief River Falls, County Engineer Mike Flaagan, Sheriff Ray Kuznia. The Board is also scheduled to hear from the County Auditor-Treasurer, County Attorney, and County Coordinator.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

JANICE BOROWICZ

Janice Mae Borowicz, age 86, passed away on Friday March 18, 2022. She was born October 11,1935 in McIntosh, MN to Victor and Tilda (Tennyson) Johnson. At the age of five she moved with her family to a farm near Strandquist. She attended her first year of school at Sunnyside Country School before it consolidated with Strandquist School. She was very proud that she won the spelling bee in the 8th grade and continued her education graduating in 1953. She began work at the Northwest Telephone Company in Thief River Falls. On October 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Edmund Borowicz at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Thief River Falls, MN. They lived on the family farm near Florian where they farmed and raised pigs. Janice loved working in her many flower beds and gardening. She loved gospel, country music, and old time music as well as loved dancing. She served on the Strandquist School Board for 10 years. She was employed at Arctic Sewing Plant in Karlstad, the New-River Record Newspaper in Middle River, Marshall County State Park and Northern Pride in Thief River Falls. In March of 2020, they moved to Forest Lake MN to be closer to family.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Global Hawk Block-30s to transfer to Grand Sky

The U-S Air Force will retire its Global Hawk Block-30 fleet and transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky in Grand Forks to be converted for use in a hypersonic missile testing program. Sen. John Hoeven announced that Air Force leadership has affirmed its commitment to make additional investments in...
GRAND FORKS, ND

