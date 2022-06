The head of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department says without more employees the system will fall apart. Shandra Carter, interim director of TJJD, was adamant that raises were the best way to stem a massive 71% turnover rate. According to sunset advisors — last week the agency needed 788 staff members for normal programming in its five secure detention centers that dot the state, and they currently have 450.

