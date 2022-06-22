ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Donna Mills Says Sandy's 'Look' in Grease Was Modeled After Her: 'I Found Out Years Later'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna Mills claims to be the blueprint for Grease's Sandy. The TV icon, who is famous for her Dallas spin-off series Knots Landing, shared a video Sunday in which she dresses up as the character from the 1978 movie musical, a role made famous by Olivia Newton-John. In the clip, Mills...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Soap opera star Donna Mills says she was the inspiration for Sandy from ‘Grease’

Tell us more, tell us more. Soap opera star Donna Mills claimed in a video on Monday that she was the real-life inspiration for the “Grease” ingénue Sandy. The 81-year-old star posted the video on her Instagram in which she’s dressed as Sandy Olsson, wearing a pink sweater and then dons a leather jacket over a lacy top.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jacobs
Person
Donna Mills
Person
Jeff Conaway
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Stockard Channing
Person
John Travolta
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grease#Dallas#The Buffalo News
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC News

Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson's Father's Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day post dedicated to him. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

People

275K+
Followers
46K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy