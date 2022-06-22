Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes totaled by bulldozer in NYC

NEW YORK - Dozens of New York City subway cars are being equipped with hidden cameras in an MTA pilot program aimed at helping police solve crimes. Thursday, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked riders what they think about the new technology on trains. Hidden surveillance cameras are operating in more than 60 subway cars throughout the system. The MTA calls them weapons in the fight against crime. MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he's confident the footage they capture will help officers solve crimes that occur on trains."We wanted to take the next step to have the insides of actual subway cars camera equipped,"...

