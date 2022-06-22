Illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes totaled by bulldozer in NYC

An early morning joyride in a stolen truck through a Brooklyn neighborhood left more than a dozen cars trashed, some so badly they were rendered inoperable. Police said the rampage started near 21st Drive and 21st Avenue in Bath Beach around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. That's when Mario Casanova allegedly jumped behind the wheel of a truck and threatened the worker inside, stealing the large vehicle as it made its morning rounds collecting trash.
An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
A 15-year-old suspected subway surfer suffered severe head trauma in a rush-hour accident aboard a 7 train in Queens Thursday and remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, police said. Cops say they think the boy, who is from the same borough where the injury occurred, was riding on top of...
Police are investigating more than 30 vehicle break-ins in a single Queens community overnight, authorities said Thursday. Dozens of windows were broken on vehicles parked overnight near Mount Zion Cemetery on Queens Boulevard between 51st and 58th streets, the NYPD confirmed. Others were damaged by 47th and Roosevelt, officials said.
Police made an arrest Thursday involving a man smashing 18 parked cars in Brooklyn. Authorities say the accident took place at 4:30 a.m. along 21st Avenue and 21st Drive. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mario Casanova, was using a 2016 Mac truck during the time of the incident.
Police say a man was fatally shot Friday night in Brooklyn. Officers responded to a 911 call of shots being fired around Carroll Street. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. The man was immediately transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County,...
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
On June 24, New Rochelle Detectives arrested one Jose Maldonado, 51 years of age, of the Bronx, for Larceny by Extortion. Mr. Maldonado was involved in a scheme where a New Rochelle resident was contacted via telephone and told that her grandson was in custody and injured, and that she needed to get $30000 cash to secure his release.
A man who was throwing rocks at a family in a Upper Manhattan park struck a mother and her infant, police said Friday.
The NYPD released an image of the suspect they’re searching for in the rock-throwing assault at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem.
NEW YORK - Dozens of New York City subway cars are being equipped with hidden cameras in an MTA pilot program aimed at helping police solve crimes. Thursday, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked riders what they think about the new technology on trains. Hidden surveillance cameras are operating in more than 60 subway cars throughout the system. The MTA calls them weapons in the fight against crime. MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he's confident the footage they capture will help officers solve crimes that occur on trains."We wanted to take the next step to have the insides of actual subway cars camera equipped,"...
Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations. City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens […]
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the first time ever, New York City’s school zone speed cameras can now legally operate around-the-clock. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to extend and expand the city’s speed camera program until July 2025, allowing the automated enforcement tools to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted by police for robbing subway riders at gunpoint in Manhattan, NYPD officials said. The two suspects allegedly took part in two gunpoint robberies 30 minutes apart on subway trains in Harlem and Midtown, Manhattan on Monday. The first robbery happened on a southbound No. 3 train at […]
