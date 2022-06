Joseph Ira Claxton, 95, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 5:45 pm May 29, 2022 at Nature Trail Health Care in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 12, 1926 in Cobden, Illinois to the late Ira and Vay (Fulcher) Claxton. Joseph married Nellie (Todd) Claxton on June 20, 1953 in Carbondale, Illinois. They were blessed with sixty-four years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 17, 2017.

