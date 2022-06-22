Eddy County provides over $1M in financial help for county businesses affected by COVID-19

Eddy County businesses impacted by COVID-19 received a share of over $1 million in economic relief from the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners.

Tuesday, commissioners approved funds provided by the federal government in the 2021 in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

Thirty-seven businesses received around $40,000 from the bill that provided relief to address impacts sustained on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses during the pandemic.

Amanda Willis, co-owner of the Beauty College of Eddy County at 107 West Mermod Street, said the aftermath of COVID-19 caused a financial hardship for her business.

“I’m super excited and relieved. I’m going to use it to catch up on bills for the school,” she said.

The federal government awarded Eddy County with $11.3 million in ARPA funds in December 2021.

The funds were designated to be used in a variety of ways as Eddy County decided set aside $1.3 million in small business relief.

President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion ARPA into law in March 2021 and established the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and Coronavirus, according to Whitehouse.gov.

Eddy County solicited applications from businesses and nonprofits Feb. 7 through April 30 as the Carlsbad Department of Development (CDOD) processed the requests said Eddy County Manager Allen Davis.

He said any business or nonprofit in Eddy County was eligible for the money.

“It was a good mix of folks from across the board,” said CDOD Executive Director John Waters. “We got people from agriculture, regular business and retail (businesses).”

“We went through each of the expenditures that were submitted. We made sure each of those not only added up but also qualified for the conditions of the grant application that went out,” he said.

Waters said some Eddy County businesses have not recovered from the pandemic and the ARPA funds would help with certain business expenses.

“Some businesses are on life support and they really need help,” he said. “Many businesses are optimistic they will comeback.”

Eddy County did not release a timeline on when the funds would be presented to the 37 businesses.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on Twitter.