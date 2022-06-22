Oldest species of tree-climbing reptile discovered in New Mexico

A small lizard took its first climb on a tree in what was once a tropical island forest in New Mexico.

It was a climb that hundreds of millions of years later would drastically alter what was known about the evolution of reptiles.

After that lizard died it was fossilized in the dirt and soil of that forest, the ocean dried out and left behind the arid, mountainous desert today known to define the landscape of northern New Mexico.

Named Eoscansor by the scientists who discovered it – from Greek roots “eo” for dawn and “scansor” for climber – the reptile was found among the exposed rocks near Chama, along New Mexico’s border to Colorado.

The fossil was extracted from rocks dating back 305 million years, about 15 million years older than the previously oldest-known, tree-climbing reptile found in Germany.

That set back the timeline of reptilian evolution significantly, said PHD Professor Spencer Lucas, curator of geology and paleontology at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

“It sets a new benchmark in the history of reptiles,” Lucas said. “Tree climbing is not an easy thing to do. This pushes it back 15 million years. That probably means there are older tree climbers out there.”

Lucas led a team of paleontologists from the New Mexico museum and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that discovered the fossil, among others, in 2005 amid the canyons and exposed rock in the region.

He said the age of the fossil and its small size, mere inches long, made it particularly difficult to extract from the rock and prepare for study.

“We were looking for fossils in rocks that were 300 to 305 million years old,” Lucas said. “It’s about 80 percent of a skeleton of a very small animal. It took years to get it prepared. We had many others that we were working on. I call it a slow burn.

“We got to this little guy at the end of the project because he was so difficult to prepare out of the rock.”

Despite its small size, Lucas said Eoscansor’s growth and development was a significant evolutionary moment.

He said such important events often occur among smaller animals discovered in smaller fossils.

Larger animals, Lucas said, frequently develop at the end of evolutionary chains.

“A lot of people are very interested in large fossils, but we know that the biggest evolutionary events happen in small animals,” he said. “This animal is quite remarkable. It is the oldest-known, tree-climbing reptile.

“This is a really rare occurrence. If you look at other fossils from that time period, no one looks like they’re climbing trees.”

Researchers deemed the animal was a tree-climber, Lucas said, based on the design of its feet that appeared apt for moving about branches and its location in an area believed to have once been an island forest.

That ecosystem typically prevents animals from becoming fossilized as their carcasses are usually consumed by other animals in the densely populated forest.

“New Mexico was a very tropical, wet, warm place. There were shallow seas,” Lucas said.

“We know animals that live in a tropical forest have a very small chance of getting into the fossil record. When animals in a tropical forest die, the body falls to the ground and they are usually consumed completely before being buried.”

The preparation work was recently completed and and the finding was published in June by the journal Annals of the Carnegie Museum.

The fossil was added to the museum’s collection, and continued a legacy of discoveries in New Mexico, said Gary Romero, interim director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS).

“This discovery not only adds to our understanding of early reptile development, it also further cements the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science as a powerhouse of paleontology,” Romero said.

“New Mexico is a hotbed for fossils, and the research conducted by our vibrant paleoscience department means that NMMNHS is well-positioned to take advantage of our unique natural setting.”

