ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Oldest species of tree-climbing reptile discovered in New Mexico

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLcxS_0gIrybSl00

A small lizard took its first climb on a tree in what was once a tropical island forest in New Mexico.

It was a climb that hundreds of millions of years later would drastically alter what was known about the evolution of reptiles.

After that lizard died it was fossilized in the dirt and soil of that forest, the ocean dried out and left behind the arid, mountainous desert today known to define the landscape of northern New Mexico.

Named Eoscansor by the scientists who discovered it – from Greek roots “eo” for dawn and “scansor” for climber – the reptile was found among the exposed rocks near Chama, along New Mexico’s border to Colorado.

The fossil was extracted from rocks dating back 305 million years, about 15 million years older than the previously oldest-known, tree-climbing reptile found in Germany.

That set back the timeline of reptilian evolution significantly, said PHD Professor Spencer Lucas, curator of geology and paleontology at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

“It sets a new benchmark in the history of reptiles,” Lucas said. “Tree climbing is not an easy thing to do. This pushes it back 15 million years. That probably means there are older tree climbers out there.”

Lucas led a team of paleontologists from the New Mexico museum and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that discovered the fossil, among others, in 2005 amid the canyons and exposed rock in the region.

He said the age of the fossil and its small size, mere inches long, made it particularly difficult to extract from the rock and prepare for study.

“We were looking for fossils in rocks that were 300 to 305 million years old,” Lucas said. “It’s about 80 percent of a skeleton of a very small animal. It took years to get it prepared. We had many others that we were working on. I call it a slow burn.

“We got to this little guy at the end of the project because he was so difficult to prepare out of the rock.”

Despite its small size, Lucas said Eoscansor’s growth and development was a significant evolutionary moment.

He said such important events often occur among smaller animals discovered in smaller fossils.

Larger animals, Lucas said, frequently develop at the end of evolutionary chains.

“A lot of people are very interested in large fossils, but we know that the biggest evolutionary events happen in small animals,” he said. “This animal is quite remarkable. It is the oldest-known, tree-climbing reptile.

“This is a really rare occurrence. If you look at other fossils from that time period, no one looks like they’re climbing trees.”

Researchers deemed the animal was a tree-climber, Lucas said, based on the design of its feet that appeared apt for moving about branches and its location in an area believed to have once been an island forest.

That ecosystem typically prevents animals from becoming fossilized as their carcasses are usually consumed by other animals in the densely populated forest.

“New Mexico was a very tropical, wet, warm place. There were shallow seas,” Lucas said.

“We know animals that live in a tropical forest have a very small chance of getting into the fossil record. When animals in a tropical forest die, the body falls to the ground and they are usually consumed completely before being buried.”

The preparation work was recently completed and and the finding was published in June by the journal Annals of the Carnegie Museum.

The fossil was added to the museum’s collection, and continued a legacy of discoveries in New Mexico, said Gary Romero, interim director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS).

“This discovery not only adds to our understanding of early reptile development, it also further cements the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science as a powerhouse of paleontology,” Romero said.

“New Mexico is a hotbed for fossils, and the research conducted by our vibrant paleoscience department means that NMMNHS is well-positioned to take advantage of our unique natural setting.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

Comments / 2

Related
LiveScience

Is this the oldest tree in the world?

The world's oldest tree may have been standing for centuries when the first boulders were erected at Stonehenge, new research suggests. The ancient giant, an alerce (Fitzroya cupressoides) known as the "Gran Abuelo" (or great grandfather in Spanish) that towers over a ravine in the Chilean Andes, may be roughly 5,400 years old, a new computer model suggests. If that date can be confirmed, it would make the Gran Abuelo nearly 600 years older than the current official record holder (opens in new tab) for world's oldest tree, a Great Basin bristlecone pine (Pinus longaeva) in California known as "Methuselah."
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Found the Largest Flying Dinosaur on American Soil

Reconstruction of the Thanatosdrakon Amaru dubbed "Dragon of Death"LiveScience/Leonardo D. Ortiz David. Archeologists from the National University of Cuyo have discovered the fossils of the largest species of pterosaur to roam the earth. This specific species is named Thanatosdrakon Amaru, also dubbed by scientists as the “Dragon of Death” due to it’s predatory nature.
a-z-animals.com

Largest Ever “Dragon of Death” Fossil Discovered

Scientists recently discovered the fossils of one of the largest pterosaurs on record. In a research paper published recently in the Cretaceous Research scientific journal, scientists revealed details about what they believed was one of the largest flying vertebrates in the world, which they nicknamed the “Dragon of Death.”
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Mexico State
ohmymag.co.uk

7500 years old ancient goddess relic discovered in Israel

In Eilat, situated in the south of Israel, archaeologists have discovered an idol dating back several thousand years. Carved from a tree trunk, this artefact is believed to be an object designed in honour of Asherah, the goddess who was the wife of the creator god Yahweh, as reported by Arkeonews.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Laws Broken By Dozens of Tourists as Bison Uses Boardwalk: PHOTOS

Shocking images show bands of Yellowstone National Park tourists mere feet away from a large boardwalk-bound bison. Per park officials, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal. And just one week after the first bison goring of 2022 in the park, a group of unfortunate images would surface on Facebook. Shared by Ken Carleton, the photos show dozens of tourists gawking at a boardwalk-bound bison from mere feet away. Once they went live on June 7 (before Yellowstone’s historic flood), the online community immediately began circulating and condemning the images.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#Natural History Museum#Greek#Phd Professor
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Daniella Cressman

Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
MORA COUNTY, NM
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
SEDONA, AZ
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

1K+
Followers
985
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy