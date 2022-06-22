ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug E. Fresh, Roxanne Shante, Ralph McDaniels, And More Honored By City of NY At Power And Music Awards 2022

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
In celebration of Black Music Month, pioneering rap figures including Roxanne Shanté, Fat Joe , Doug E. Fresh , DJ Clark Kent , Busta Rhymes , Waah Dean, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Dancehall artist Spice , and more were honored by the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus on the steps of City Hall in New York City for Black Music Month.

Co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee on Wednesday (June 15), the honorees for the 2022 Power & Music Awards recognized those who’ve had immeasurable, professional success while making an influential impact on music and the culture.

Shanté spoke on her honor via Instagram, writing , “ Honored to be Honored Thank you New York City.” Busta expressed , “Thank you to the #BlackandLatino Caucus for honoring me and all of the Cultural Icons & artists with Proclamations I love […] BY THE WAY, WE’RE JUST GETTIN’ STARTED!! The Blessings Continues… Such an honor to Celebrated with Greats and to be surrounded by Greats!!”

When Council Speaker Adams presented McDaniels with his award, she began, “You all have to know this one is special to me. Very, very special.” She continued, “He started something that was a phenomenon across the country and across the world and without Video Music Box , I don’t know where we would be.”

Check out more images from the 5th annual Power & Music Awards below.

