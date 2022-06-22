ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek suspect in multiple armed robberies of Dollar General Stores

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say robbed five Dollar General stores while armed earlier this year.

According to an online news release, authorities say the same person robbed four Dollar General stores in Des Moines between April 15th and the 29th. The same man is also a suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General store in Johnston on May 4th. Police say that in all five instances the man either displayed a handgun or ‘insinuated’ that he was carrying a gun.

If you can identify the person in the images from surveillance cameras at the stores, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or contact them anonymously online to leave a tip. A reward is available.

Eshanae Inigma
you could make it larger photos of ppl if your wanting help ..I mean you place small photos and that means could look like any one

