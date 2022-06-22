ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Science Guy star Bill Nye marries journalist Liza Mundy

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pw6og_0gIryMPy00

The Science Guy star Bill Nye has married journalist and author Liza Mundy.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in the Haupt Garden outside the Smithsonian Institute’s Castle in Washington, DC, last month, according to People .

For the occasion, the bride, a New York Times best-selling author, wore a white strapless gown with a beaded belt and a ruffled mermaid hemline, before changing into sneakers for the reception, while Nye, 66, wore a black tuxedo accessorised with a black and green bow-tie, cuff-links that belonged to his father, and an orange flower on his lapel.

According to People , the couple first met in 2017, when Mundy referenced Nye’s mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, a cryptanalyst, in her 2017 book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II . The outlet reports that the beloved TV star reached out to Mundy by email after the publication of her book.

During the ceremony, officiated by Star Trek star Robert Picardo and photographed by White House photographer Pete Souza, the couple reportedly exchanged vows they’d written themselves, while the reception saw the newlyweds dance their first dance to Sam Cooke‘s rendition of What a Wonderful World .

Over the years, the couple have made just a few red carpet appearances together, with their most recent taking place during the premiere of Nye’s new series The End Is Nye in June.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

John Legend says Black people need to own ‘narrative’ of their stories as he condemns battle over books

John Legend has said that Black people need to own the “narrative” of their own stories as he condemned the ongoing battle over schoolbooks across the country.Speaking on stage alongside civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton and New York film director Spike Lee at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday night, the singer warned that there is an effort to “sanitise” the stories and struggles of Black people.“It matters that we’re able to tell our own stories,” he said on the eve of Juneteenth.“Basically if we don’t have control of our own narrative and can’t tell our own...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Souza
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Robert Picardo
Person
Bill Nye
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#New York Times
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans just about everything they could have asked for during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. There were Dior outfits, delightful photos, and, of course, the fact that little Lilibet has met her grandmother now after so long. In a new report from The Daily Express, a source close to the royals revealed another tidbut from within the rarified walls of the British monarchy: that Prince Charles has a sweet, although somewhat surprising, nickname for Markle: "Tungsten."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Kathy Griffin Has No Kind Words for 'Bloated' Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp has millions of fans and even industry friends on the hate Amber Heard trial amid their defamation trial. The former coupled sued one another for defamation stemming from Heard's 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence. Though the Aquaman star didn't name Depp in the piece, she'd previously spoken out about him allegedly abusing her throughout their relationship and brief marriage. After a little over a month of testimony, Depp won. But not everyone believes him. While appearing on the podcast Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, comedian Kathy Griffin went in on the former Pirates of the Caribbean star.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Erin Jayne Plummer Dies 'Suddenly' at Age 42

Australian television anchor Erin Jayne Plummer died on May 22. She was 42. Friends of the Studio 10 co-host said she took her own life after a long battle with mental illness. On May 23, her colleagues Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop told audiences Plummer died "suddenly." Plummer is survived by her husband and three young daughters.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy