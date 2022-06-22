ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Vicente Gonzalez: Mayra Flores 'Unqualified,' a 'Pawn' of GOP

By Adrian Carrasquillo
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gonzalez called Flores "a pawn chosen by the Republican Party for a race they poured millions of dollars into for a seat that's going to last six...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Elections
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
Person
Chuck Rocha
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#Election State#Voter Registration#Republicans#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Fraud#Gop#Mexican#Democratic#Hispanics#House#The Republican Party#Sund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy