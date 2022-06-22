ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Man Already Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old-Son Secretly Recorded Girl in Bathroom: Feds

By Jerry Lambe
 3 days ago
A California man already charged with torturing and murdering his 11-year-old son and stuffing his body in a storage bin is now being accused of secretly filming a minor female. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged Jordan T. Piper with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, court documents...

Public Safety
Dad Left Vile Note for Estranged Wife After Drowning Their Three Kids in a Bathtub, Feds Say

The Illinois man facing charges for allegedly drowning his three children in a bathtub left a chilling note for his estranged wife to find, prosecutors said Wednesday. “Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, ‘If I can’t have them, neither can you,’” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said during a Wednesday court hearing for Jason Karels.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
California man arrested in alleged groping of two women on a flight

About 30 minutes into her JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Monday night, a mother taking care of her baby felt someone caress her upper thigh. It was the man sitting in the aisle seat next to her, she later told investigators. Before she could get away from him, he reached farther up her leg toward her groin area, according to a probable cause affidavit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
