Cartoons on the Opinion page are varied in perspective and I appreciate that. There are more than one side to an issue; hence, they are found on the Opinion page. I happen to think the cartoon showing the donkey staging the Jan. 6, 2021, commission is hilarious (Sunday, June 12, Page C2). The one with the president drowning, not so much (Sunday, June 19, Page C2). Nevertheless, I think there’s a place for both. It’s still America, after all.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO