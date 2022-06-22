ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Best Way To Clean Glass Furniture

By Meredith Eastwood
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think of glass furniture, it may bring to mind sleek modern design. It might also bring to mind smudges, fingerprints, and neverending...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

What to do with that empty space above your kitchen cabinets

Did a lot of apartment hopping in my 20s, and while my temporary homes often varied significantly in terms of location and style, most had a few things in common: tiny bathrooms, limited storage space, and a big ol' gap over the kitchen cabinets. I understand why the latter is often necessary, especially in apartments — if you installed standard-size cabinets flush with the ceiling, there's no way you'd ever be able to reach inside them — but that didn't make the gaping space any less awkward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Single Most Important Thing My Mom Did Every Night to Clean Our Kitchen Sink

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Cleaner#Furniture#Cleaning Service#Magnet#Spruce
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SFGate

She found $36,000 inside a chair she got for free on Craigslist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Vicky Umodu had just moved into a new house in Southern California to be near her daughter and help care for her grandchildren. She was looking for furniture since she had given away all of hers before the move.
COLTON, CA
Taste Of Home

Why Are Some Trees Painted White?

If you wander around the internet long enough, it’s inevitable you’ll fall into a heap of plant-loving people from all across the globe. And honestly, there’s no one more dedicated than people who plant trees. After all, it’s no small task to grow a fruit tree from a tiny sapling!
GARDENING
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy