Oscars org adds Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman to board

By LINDSEY BAHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Marlee Matlin, director Jason Reitman and producer Jason Blum are joining the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization that puts on the Oscars said Wednesday that they are...

