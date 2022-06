Former Florida Gators and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard was selected No. 31 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday Night. At No. 31, he was the first pick in the second round. He was the second of the Pacers’ three picks alongside Arizona small forward Benedict Mathurin (No. 6 overall) and French professional point guard Hugo Besson (No. 58 overall), who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for cash.

