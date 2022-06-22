ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs interested in trading back into the 2022 NBA Draft?

By K C Masterpiece
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24MR8O_0gIrxpbu00

The Athletic is reporting that the Mavs are interested in trading back in to the 2022 NBA Draft, specifically to pick up Duke's Trevor Keels.

Watch the video above for more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mavs#Athletic
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation

One of the biggest criticisms Zion Williamson faced this past season was about his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans star did not look like he was in proper shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign as he worked through his rehab. Well, you can now throw all of that out the window. Images of Zion’s offseason transformation […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could part ways with another key starter?

Deandre Ayton may want to save an extra seat on the flight out of Phoenix. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the Suns have called rival teams to gauge the trade value of forward Jae Crowder. Crowder, who will turn 32 next month, is under contract for...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy