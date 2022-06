(Washington County, MO) A man from Blackwell, 44 year old Robert W. Wilkinson, is suffering serious injuries after he was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Tuesday afternoon a little after 3 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Wilkinson was riding north on Highway 21, east of Highway 47, when the bike ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Wilkinson, who was wearing a helmet when the accident took place, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO