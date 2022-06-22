ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 begins filming in Greece, director and star Nia Vardalos announces

By Annabel Nugent
 3 days ago

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has begun filming in Greece , the film’s writer and star Nia Vardalos has announced.

Vardalos – who will also serve as director on the third instalment in the franchise – revealed the news in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (22 June).

“We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you all for the lovely messages of just waiting,” said Vardalos in a video.

In her caption, she added: “Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO, and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece!”

The hit original film – starring Varadlos, Michael Constatine and John Corbett – was released in 2002. Vardalos, who wrote the screenplay, received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The forthcoming movie follows six years after the 2016 release of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 . You can read The Independent ’s two-star review of the film here .

Michael Constantine – who played the family patriarch Gus – died in September 2021.

The Emmy award-winning star died aged 94 of natural causes, his family said.

Constantine was unable to begin filming on the third film before his death.

In an Instagram post shared last year, Vardalos wrote: “He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on.

“I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon.”

Plot and details for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 remain under wraps, with a release date for the film yet to be announced.

