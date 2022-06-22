Did Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Actually Lose $15 Million Putting His NFL Signing Bonus Crypto?

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Back in early 2021, when quarterback Trevor Lawrence inked his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a $24 million signing bonus, he also signed an endorsement with cryptocurrency.

There’s a little bit of leeway for the youngster, considering everybody was getting into the crypto game around this time last year. However, it’s now 2022, and the crypto market crashed big time, with Bitcoin losing around 57% of its value.

With that being said, Sun Sentinel reporter David Furones displayed a graphic on Twitter, showing that Lawrence may have lost around $15 million after putting his $22 million signing bonus into different cryptos.

This would roughly place the quarterback with only $9 million left from his signing bonus. And granted, the market can always rise again, but OOF…

Being a diehard Clemson fan, Lawrence just might be the best quarterback to ever wear the orange and white, and I hoped that this unfortunate situation wasn’t true, and he was able to sell before the crash.

Many sports fans and trolls alike were coming for the young quarterback’s head, saying how dumb of a move that was.

Luckily enough, sports and business insider Joe Pompliano set the record straight, noting that Lawrence did NOT lose the $15 million, as he made it clear that he signed an endorsement deal with a crypto app called Blockfolio, and THAT signing bonus was in crypto.

He did NOT put his entire NFL signing bonus in Crypto.

He explained in a thread of tweets:

Thank God, because if he actually did lose $15 million, this would just be adding insult to injury, considering the absolute train wreck former Jags head coach Urban Meyer left him after his clown job that he tried to call coaching last season.

Then again… he’d still be super rich.