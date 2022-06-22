20 Floral-Inspired Home Designs That You'll Want For Your House

Have lots of brown furniture in your home? You probably own more brown pieces than you think: Just consider that leather sofa in the family room, the wooden desk in your office, and the brown velvet chairs in your dining room, for example. While brown furniture is quite common, but many homeowners struggle with the issue of what color paint to pair with such pieces. Should you go bright and bold? Keep it neutral? Opt for something in between?

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO