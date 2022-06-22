ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man found dead on Pinnacle Rd., police investigating

By Panagiotis Argitis, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5JCj_0gIrvmi100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old city resident was found dead Wednesday on Pinnacle Road near Monroe Avenue.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were dispatched to the area around 1:20 p.m. for the report of a male who was found deceased inside the location.

Upon arrival, authorities on scene said they located a deceased 28-year-old male and are currently unclear about what led to his passing.

Officers said the body appears suspicious in nature, but did not release any further information at this time. Officials ask anyone with additional details to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating overnight homicide on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide on Dewey Avenue. Officers responded to a call of a man down on Dewey Avenue just down the road from Edgerton Park. They found the shooting victim dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. No suspects...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man killed in shooting on Dewey Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating a murder that took place on Dewey Avenue Friday night. Authorities say officers arrived at 210 Dewey Ave. around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a person down. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male who had suffered at least […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Head-on collision in Canandaigua, one dead

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead following a car accident in Canandaigua. Deputies responded to the report of a three-car motor vehicle accident at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the area of Route 5 and 20, and Buffalo Street. The preliminary investigation has...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Three-Car Accident

An 86-year-old Victor man was killed in a three-car accident on State Routes 5 and 20 at Buffalo Street Extension Friday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles McCaig was traveling east just before 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a car driven by 61-year-old Lorraine Fodera, of Canandaigua, who was stopped in traffic waiting to turn onto Buffalo Street. The impact of the collision sent McCaig’s car into the westbound lane, where it struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old James Hanley, of Mamaroneck, New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Arrests in March Homicide on Rochester's West Side

Rochester police have announced arrests in a March homicide. 41-year-old Julius Hagood was found shot to death in a vehicle behind an abandoned house on Ames Street, just off Jay Street on the city's west side. 32-year-old Tyrell Doty and 37-year old Alexis Chung are each charged with 2nd-degree murder.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

RPD Investigating Double Shooting

The Rochester Police Department are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting. Police say two men, ages 21 and 22-years-old, were shot near Oakman Street and Mauder Park around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say both victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person hospitalized following North Clinton Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 27-year-old man was hospitalized around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday after being shot inside a corner store in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street. The Rochester Police Department says that the man was wounded by at least one gunshot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO looking for missing teen last seen in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - Deputies in Monroe County are asking for your help to find a missing teen. They are looking for 15-year-old Madison O'Connor. She is 5'5" 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She hasn't been seen since Friday afternoon around 2 near Ashwood Knoll in Chili....
CHILI, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy