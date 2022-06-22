Rochester man found dead on Pinnacle Rd., police investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old city resident was found dead Wednesday on Pinnacle Road near Monroe Avenue.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were dispatched to the area around 1:20 p.m. for the report of a male who was found deceased inside the location.

Upon arrival, authorities on scene said they located a deceased 28-year-old male and are currently unclear about what led to his passing.

Officers said the body appears suspicious in nature, but did not release any further information at this time. Officials ask anyone with additional details to call 911.

