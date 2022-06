Your grocery store likely boasts shelf-upon-shelf of products in all shapes and sizes lined up and stacked with military precision. This does not happen by magic. It takes the muscle and sweat of real people who lug boxes, climb ladders, and work hard to ensure that the items you need are available for you to purchase. And some items are much easier to re-stock than others (via ZipRecruiter). In a perfect world, everything would be light and airy like a package of marshmallows or a bag of Doritos, but then how would you get your bottled water, cases of Coke, or bulging burlap bags of basmati?

