More than 8,000 still without power in metro Richmond and Tri-Cities
UPDATE: AS OF 3:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, 8,439 CUSTOMERS WERE STILL WITHOUT POWER IN THE METRO RICHMOND AND TRI-CITIES AREAS
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon.Roof ripped off of Richmond apartment building due to severe weather
At one point, more than 70,000 customers across the commonwealth in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities reported power outages.
As of 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms were located along a line from Jordans Point to Colonial Heights, to eight miles southwest of Chesterfield Courthouse. In the same area, 60-mile-per-hour winds and nickel-sized hail were picked up on the radar.
A fallen tree was also found to be blocking Jefferson Davis Highway near Hillcrest Drive in Caroline County.
Capitol Square in Richmond was closed due to severe weather conditions from just after 3:30 until 4:16 p.m.VIDEO: ‘Our vehicles are going to be destroyed,’ tornado warning rips through Virginia with ‘baseball’ sized hail
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the area until 10 p.m. Several more rounds of storms are possible through the evening hours. While they may not be as ferocious as the first round was, strong gusty winds and heavy downpours can be expected.
Number of Dominion Energy customers that have reported power outages in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas as of 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Charles City — 238
- Chesterfield — 16, 450
- Colonial Heights — 2,751
- Dinwiddie — 2,708
- Goochland — 2
- Hanover — 10,321
- Henrico — 7,593
- Hopewell — 280
- New Kent — 48
- Petersburg — 7,725
- Powhatan — 0
- Prince George — 117
- Richmond City — 8,278
Storm Damage
ASHLAND COUNTY
In Ashland, a massive tree was seen fallen on a lawn at Randolph Macon College.
HANOVER COUNTY
In Mechanicsville, 8News crews found storm damage spilling onto the road near the Shops at Rutland Place.
STAFFORD COUNTY
8News viewer George Morris was stuck in traffic on Route 1 in Stafford County this afternoon, due to downed power lines and trees on the road. Morris said police were guiding traffic and utilizing one southbound lane.
RICHMOND
Multiple trees have been reported down in the Richmond area, including near the intersection of New Ashcake and Sliding Hill Road, as well as Richmond Highway and Terminal Avenue.
