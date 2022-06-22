ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

More than 8,000 still without power in metro Richmond and Tri-Cities

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: AS OF 3:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, 8,439 CUSTOMERS WERE STILL WITHOUT POWER IN THE METRO RICHMOND AND TRI-CITIES AREAS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

Roof ripped off of Richmond apartment building due to severe weather

At one point, more than 70,000 customers across the commonwealth in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities reported power outages.

As of 4 p.m., the National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms were located along a line from Jordans Point to Colonial Heights, to eight miles southwest of Chesterfield Courthouse. In the same area, 60-mile-per-hour winds and nickel-sized hail were picked up on the radar.

A fallen tree was also found to be blocking Jefferson Davis Highway near Hillcrest Drive in Caroline County.

Capitol Square in Richmond was closed due to severe weather conditions from just after 3:30 until 4:16 p.m.

VIDEO: ‘Our vehicles are going to be destroyed,’ tornado warning rips through Virginia with ‘baseball’ sized hail

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the area until 10 p.m.  Several more rounds of storms are possible through the evening hours. While they may not be as ferocious as the first round was, strong gusty winds and heavy downpours can be expected.

Number of Dominion Energy customers that have reported power outages in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas as of 7 p.m. Wednesday

  • Charles City — 238
  • Chesterfield — 16, 450
  • Colonial Heights — 2,751
  • Dinwiddie — 2,708
  • Goochland — 2
  • Hanover — 10,321
  • Henrico — 7,593
  • Hopewell — 280
  • New Kent — 48
  • Petersburg — 7,725
  • Powhatan — 0
  • Prince George — 117
  • Richmond City — 8,278
Five adults and dog displaced after tree smashes into Richmond home

List of Dominion Energy customers who reported power outages as of 4 p.m.

  • Charles City — 266
  • Chesterfield — 24,070
  • Colonial Heights — 3,972
  • Dinwiddie — 1,929
  • Goochland — 2
  • Hanover — 13,512
  • Henrico — 11,779
  • Hopewell — 277
  • New Kent — 1
  • Petersburg — 6,060
  • Powhatan — 0
  • Prince George — 87
  • Richmond City — 12,329
Dominion Power Outage Summary

Storm Damage

ASHLAND COUNTY

In Ashland, a massive tree was seen fallen on a lawn at Randolph Macon College.

    In Ashland, a massive tree was seen fallen on a lawn at Randolph Macon College. (Tyler Hall, 8News)
    In Ashland, a massive tree was seen fallen on a lawn at Randolph Macon College. (Tyler Hall, 8News)
    In Ashland, a massive tree was seen fallen on a lawn at Randolph Macon College. (Tyler Hall, 8News)

HANOVER COUNTY

In Mechanicsville, 8News crews found storm damage spilling onto the road near the Shops at Rutland Place.

    Storm damage seen next to the Shops at Rutland Place in Mechanicsville
    Storm damage seen next to the Shops at Rutland Place in Mechanicsville

STAFFORD COUNTY

8News viewer George Morris was stuck in traffic on Route 1 in Stafford County this afternoon, due to downed power lines and trees on the road. Morris said police were guiding traffic and utilizing one southbound lane.

    Storm damage photo in Stafford County (Photo Courtesy of George Morris)
    Storm damage photo in Stafford County (Photo Courtesy of George Morris)
    Storm damage photo in Stafford County (Photo Courtesy of George Morris)
    Storm damage photo in Stafford County (Photo Courtesy of George Morris)
    Storm damage photo in Stafford County (Photo Courtesy of George Morris)

RICHMOND

Multiple trees have been reported down in the Richmond area, including near the intersection of New Ashcake and Sliding Hill Road, as well as Richmond Highway and Terminal Avenue.

Tree down on the 2700 block of Richmond Highway by the Bells Road exit (Brad Vassar, 8News)
