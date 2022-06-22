Pat Connaughton coming back to Bucks on player option

The 2022 NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the first big trade has officially gone through. With uncertainty surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ future, the front office made a massive move to beef up the roster. The deal was with the Detroit Pistons, as they are currently rebuilding the team around Cade Cunningham. Now, Jerami […]
The Milwaukee Bucks landed themselves a promising young prospect in MarJon Beauchamp, who they selected with the 24th pick in the NBA Draft. Not only that, but Beauchamp ended up in a location that figures to be great for his development as a player, with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton beside him on […]
G League Ignite guard MarJon Beauchamp, a former Glendale Dream City Christian standout, went to the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 24 pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.
How did NBA writers feel about the selection?
Check out their grades and reaction to the pick.
Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t watch this year’s NBA Finals. The series he dominated last year like few players have was too stressful to view as a fan. “Like, I get too tensed up, because I just start sweating on the couch,” Antetokounmpo said. He prefers being on the...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — MarJon Beauchamp’s circuitous path to the Milwaukee Bucks included stops at four high schools, a community college and the NBA G League. Bucks assistant general manager Milt Newton said Beauchamp even was homeless at one point. The Bucks believe the hard road he took to...
Memphis standout Jalen Duren is heading to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-way trade involving the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Charlotte selected the Tigers center with the 13th overall selection in Thursday's draft and subsequently dealt him to the Knicks...
The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Finals just over a year ago. However, this year they weren’t able to make it as far and got pushed out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite that disappointment, the team still has a good thing...
A pair of Central Division teams made a late second-round swap, as the Pacers traded the No. 58 pick to the Bucks, Shams Charania of Stadium tweets. The Bucks used the last pick of the draft, which was originally owned by Phoenix, to select French guard Hugo Besson, who played for the New Zealand Breakers last season and averaged 13.9 PPG.
