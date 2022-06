Residents living along the east Pearl River in Pearl River County are witnessing an unprecedented drop in flow after the failure of the weir. County resident Donna Porter said the river continues to fall in front of her home along the east side of the river. The wildlife in the river are suffering as result, in the form of mussels and other water bound life forms being stranded on land and dying.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO