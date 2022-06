The following ramps in Youngstown will be closed at various times and dates for pavement repairs along U.S. Route 422, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation:. On Sunday at 7 p.m., the ramp from Interstate 680 northbound to U.S. Route 422/State Route 193 East will be closed through Monday at 6 a.m. The detour will be I-680 northbound to Meridian Road to I-680 southbound to U.S. 422/SR 193.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO