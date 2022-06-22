ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Three fires in Wyoming County being investigated as arson

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1cJq_0gIrvWXH00

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced it is investigating three fires as arson.

The sheriff's office said the fires have occurred weekly for the last three weeks:

Saturday, June 5, 2022 @ 11:07 p.m.

  • 3856 Hermitage Road, Town of Orangeville
  • Vacant House
  • Owner- Marquart Bros.

Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 11:08 p.m.

  • 4050 Hermitage Road, Town of Wethersfield
  • Vacant House
  • Owner- Marquart Bros.
  • Strykersville Fire Department had its Tanker Truck significantly damaged during a refill operation.

Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 11:42 p.m.

  • Quakertown Road, Town of Orangeville
  • Large tire fire in a bunk silo
  • Owner- TJ Marquart and Sons
  • One Firefighter from the Warsaw Fire Department and one Firefighter from the Silver Springs Fire Department suffered minor injuries during suppression efforts. They were treated and released from WCCHS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Ed Till of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 585-786-8989 or the Confidential Tip Line at 585-786-8965.

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

String of arsons in Wyoming County concern law enforcement

Investigators in Wyoming County are looking for the public's help to solve a string of arsons this month. "The community is on edge over this," said Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph. He says someone purposely set three fires over the course of 14 days in rural Wyoming County. Each happened...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

String of arsons in Wyoming County

ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services are keenly investigating a string of arsons in Wyoming County. Deputies say that the fires have occurred weekly for the last three weeks:. Saturday, June 5, 2022, at 11:07 p.m. 3856...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Three-Car Accident

An 86-year-old Victor man was killed in a three-car accident on State Routes 5 and 20 at Buffalo Street Extension Friday. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles McCaig was traveling east just before 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a car driven by 61-year-old Lorraine Fodera, of Canandaigua, who was stopped in traffic waiting to turn onto Buffalo Street. The impact of the collision sent McCaig’s car into the westbound lane, where it struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old James Hanley, of Mamaroneck, New York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
chautauquatoday.com

Several Departments Battle House Fire in Forestville

Firefighters from several area departments were called out to a fire that heavily damaged a house in Forestville on Saturday. Chautauqua County dispatchers say crews from Forestville responded to 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM, with firefighters from Silver Creek, Hanover Center, Sunset Bay, South Dayton, Perrysburg, Sheridan and the Seneca Nation also responding. According to Forestville Fire, water in the area may have discoloration due to the fire. WDOE News will have more information when it becomes available.
FORESTVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Tire Fire#Orangeville Vacant House#Wethersfield Vacant House#Sons One Firefighter
chronicle-express.com

Fatal crash on Route 14 in Torrey

DRESDEN — A high speed crash between a car and a dump truck, which occurred at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the intersection of State Route 14 and Lampman Road near Dresden, resulted in the death of the car's driver. Yates County sheriff's deputies report that Lawrence A....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made after man found shot dead behind abandoned house

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester residents are accused of fatally shooting a man and leaving his body in a car behind an abandoned house. Rochester police announced on Friday that Tyrell Doty and Alexis Chung are charged with second-degree murder for the March 30 shooting of Julius Hagood. RPD said the suspects and Hagood were "known to one another."
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Woman killed in violent two-car crash in Farmington

State police say a woman was killed in a crash around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Payne and Shortsville roads in Farmington. At this point in the investigation, troopers say the woman, who was not identified, ran a stop sign at the intersection and crossed into the path of a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
FARMINGTON, NY
wesb.com

Kill Buck Man Charged in Olean Burglary

A Kill Buck man was arrested for burglary in Olean. According to the Olean Police, 28-year-old Kenneth L. Connors was arrested after a call about a man illegally entering a home on the 200 block of N. 4th Street around yesterday morning. An officer in the immediate area responded and allegedly found Conners inside the home attempting to steal property.
OLEAN, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men arrested by Livingston County Drug Task Force

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested in separate incidents involving the sale of cocaine, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday. The first arrest was of 41-year-old Mount Morris resident Chris Campbell on June 13 in Mount Morris, NY, according to MMPD. An indictment warrant charged him with three counts of […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy