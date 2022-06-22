Three fires in Wyoming County being investigated as arson

Firefighters from several area departments were called out to a fire that heavily damaged a house in Forestville on Saturday. Chautauqua County dispatchers say crews from Forestville responded to 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM, with firefighters from Silver Creek, Hanover Center, Sunset Bay, South Dayton, Perrysburg, Sheridan and the Seneca Nation also responding. According to Forestville Fire, water in the area may have discoloration due to the fire. WDOE News will have more information when it becomes available.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO