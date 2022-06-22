Charges: Minnesota man baited trophy-sized bear with donuts, killed it in his yard

BringMeTheNews

A Minnesota man who allegedly admitted to shooting and killing a trophy-sized bear in his backyard last year now faces six charges related to the hunting violation.

Last Thursday, Michael J. Thielen, 42, was charged with three gross misdemeanors and three additional misdemeanors in Morrison County District Court.

According to court documents, authorities received two anonymous tips about the bear's killing in early September.

Conservation officers met with Thielen at his home, where he admitted to baiting the bear with bird seed and donuts before killing it in the middle of the night on July 28.

The trophy-sized bear had a score of over 20 with it's hide weighing 80 pounds, according to charges.

Thielen told authorities he wrapped the bear in plastic after shooting it. When he returned home from work, the bear was warm and covered in bees and he took 50-60 pounds of meat off the animal before it became full of maggots.

Thielen left the bear's skull outside to allow insects to clean it and used a skid-steer loader to haul the rest of the animal to a dumpster, according to charges.

After the killing, Thielen allegedly bought a residence surplus bear hunting license to attempt to cover the killing that occurred weeks before the start of the season.

His charges relate to using artificial lights to hunt, wanton waste of an animal, hunting out of season, taking the bear without a license, placing bait without a license and baiting the bear.