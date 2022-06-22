ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

Charges: Minnesota man baited trophy-sized bear with donuts, killed it in his yard

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPzWD_0gIrvFmA00
BringMeTheNews

A Minnesota man who allegedly admitted to shooting and killing a trophy-sized bear in his backyard last year now faces six charges related to the hunting violation.

Last Thursday, Michael J. Thielen, 42, was charged with three gross misdemeanors and three additional misdemeanors in Morrison County District Court.

According to court documents, authorities received two anonymous tips about the bear's killing in early September.

Conservation officers met with Thielen at his home, where he admitted to baiting the bear with bird seed and donuts before killing it in the middle of the night on July 28.

The trophy-sized bear had a score of over 20 with it's hide weighing 80 pounds, according to charges.

Thielen told authorities he wrapped the bear in plastic after shooting it. When he returned home from work, the bear was warm and covered in bees and he took 50-60 pounds of meat off the animal before it became full of maggots.

Thielen left the bear's skull outside to allow insects to clean it and used a skid-steer loader to haul the rest of the animal to a dumpster, according to charges.

After the killing, Thielen allegedly bought a residence surplus bear hunting license to attempt to cover the killing that occurred weeks before the start of the season.

His charges relate to using artificial lights to hunt, wanton waste of an animal, hunting out of season, taking the bear without a license, placing bait without a license and baiting the bear.

Comments / 26

SHAWN MICHAEL Duncan
2d ago

what a waste. first he killed it out of season. second he let the meat rot. you could make plenty of meals out of it. third he could of used the fur for a rug. cost or blanket

Reply(3)
14
Donna Bowen
2d ago

What a cruel human. He needs to have all his weapons confiscated and be banned from owning a gun.

Reply(2)
16
tornado tounge
2d ago

Take his hunting privileges for life and 10000 dollar fine. He may learn a lesson.

Reply(2)
21
Related
Outdoor Life

Social Media Photo Leads to Charges for Men Who Poached Trophy Elk

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) posted details about a case of social media detective work that resulted in the apprehension of three poachers who will pay $16,000 in fines for killing a large bull elk near Mosier, Oregon in 2021. The poachers also illegally killed a buck deer, which the department learned about during its investigation.
MOSIER, OR
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
CBS Minnesota

'Our yard is ruined': More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurch

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- More than a dozen families say they are each out tens of thousands of dollars. A WCCO investigation found they all paid up front to have the same contractor put in a backyard pool.From county to county, family after family say he left them without their money and without a pool. Some filed police reports; others sued. Heather and Steve Swearengin look out at the gaping hole in their yard in Prior Lake."We've kind of run the gamut of every emotion through it," Heather Swearengin said.The Swearengins signed a contract with Charles Workman to build a pool....
PRIOR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Bear Hunting#Shooting#Bait
Whiskey Riff

Large Buck With CWD Gets Antlers Lodged Into The Ground When Bizarre Backflip Goes Wrong

Sometimes it is a little sad to see these things when you know the animal is suffering, but it is crazy to see how these things affect them. Chronic Wasting Disease or CWD is a disease members of the deer family can get that is running rampant through North America right now. It affects their neurological system making them make poor decisions and doing things they normally wouldn’t.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

Woman airlifted from Gull Lake after legs pinned by pontoon

WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright's family, Brooklyn Center reach $3.25 million settlement

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The family of Daunte Wright and the city of Brooklyn Center have reached a $3.25 million settlement 14 months after the 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a police officer.The agreement, announced Tuesday evening by the law firms of Romanucci & Blandin and Neward Storms Dworak, also includes a commitment by Brooklyn Center to facilitate "changes in its policies and training related to traffic stops for equipment violations that do not interfere with the safety of the driver, passenger or members of the community."Attorneys say the settlement will "not be finalized"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police release photo of metro McDonald's attempted kidnapping suspect

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police are looking for a man who grabbed and robbed a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It happened at about 1:13 p.m. at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's, on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue.Police say this man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old, but the child screamed.The man then snatched a cellphone from the child and rode off on a dark-colored BMX bike.Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 911.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Whiskey Riff

Major Fail: “Hunter” Brags To Bumble Match About Poached Deer, Turns Out To Be The Game Warden

Not the sharpest tool in the shed right here, folks… These dating apps will turn single people into bird brains in no time. Found love? Not so fast. According to The Washington Post, an Oklahoma game warden was looking for love in all the wrong places when his Bumble match started bragging about her illegal deer kill. When the woman told McIntosh County warden, Cannon Harrison, that she had killed a “bigo buck” on the dating app Bumble, Harrison asked if […] The post Major Fail: “Hunter” Brags To Bumble Match About Poached Deer, Turns Out To Be The Game Warden first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.The crash remains under investigation.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family seeks answers in fatal St. Paul trench collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The family of a victim of a trench collapse is hoping for answers. On Friday afternoon, Jeff Jeanetta and Bob Brantjen died at a St. Paul construction site, after a trench collapsed on them. It happened on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard. It took rescuers hours to recover their bodies."He would do whatever he could for you," said Jeff's brother Joe. "He was well-liked by a lot of people."He is still trying to process what happened to his younger brother. He said Jeff Jeanetta was putting in a water line at a new construction site...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy