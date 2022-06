SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah law prohibiting almost all abortions will now go into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. SB174, which the Utah Legislature passed in 2020, bans abortions except in cases of rape or incest, situations where the life of the mother is at risk, and situations where two doctors determine the fetus “has a defect that is uniformly diagnosable and uniformly lethal or … has a severe brain abnormality that is uniformly diagnosable.”

