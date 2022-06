Blood Assurance is celebrating its 50th year serving communities through blood donations. Caitlyn Stanely They are hosting a celebration event Saturday in Chattanooga. Join us for our 50th Anniversary celebration Saturday, June 25 from 9 am-5 pm at our Downtown Chattanooga location located at 705 E 4th St! It will be a day of fun, food, and saving lives. We will have free food and ice cream, live music, and more. All blood donors at the event are entered to win a 65-Gallon YETI Tundra cooler! For more details about the event and to sign up to give blood at the event, visit bloodassurance.org/anniversary. We hope we can see you there!

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO