(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s top law enforcement official said Friday he would sue to prevent a nationwide ban on abortions. Attorney General William Tong said following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 landmark decision that prevented states from banning abortions, that if Congress tries to invoke legislation that would ban abortions across the nation, he would be the first to take court action.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO