ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273xz1_0gIrua9W00

Organizers of the 83rd Minneapolis Aquatennial announced this year's schedule of events Tuesday.

The official celebration of the City of Minneapolis will take place July 20-23, with many events happening downtown along Nicollet Avenue and West River Road.

Wednesday, July 20

  • Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Go Outside with Hennepin County: lawn games, Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade – Nicollet from 12th to 4th Streets, 7:30 p.m.
  • Movies in the Park: “Black Panther” – The Commons (425 Portland Ave. So), 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

  • Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Downtown Thursdays: Nicollet Market, music, performance and more – Nicollet between 6th to 8th, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Go Outside with Hennepin County lawn games, Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Music in the Park: JoJo Green – The Commons, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Learn to Roller Skate at Aquatennial – The Commons, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Outdoor Movie Night, Go Outside with Hennepin County: “Aquaman” – Target Field Station, 7 p.m.
  • Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 22

  • Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Alchemy 365 outdoor fitness class at Aquatennial, Mpls Sculpture Garden, 5:30 p.m.
  • Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

  • Upper St. Anthony Lock and Dam Open House – St. Anthony Falls Lock & Dam, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Twin Cities Carifest – West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway Ave, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Salsa Cookoff – Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake Street), 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
  • AquaJam Skateboarding – Water Works, West River Parkway near Portland Avenue, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • City of Lakes Market – West River Parkway near Guthrie Theater, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Mpls Craft Market – West River Parkway near Guthrie Theater, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Pre-Fireworks Festivities – live music – West River Parkway near Stone Arch Bridge, 6 pm. – 10 p.m.
  • Target Fireworks – West River Parkway near Stone Arch Bridge, 10 p.m.

The full schedule is available online at aquatennial.com/events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were shot near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night, police said.Officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Park Police arrived at a "chaotic scene" at Main Street and Sixth Avenue just after 11 p.m., according to police. Multiple fights broke out among a large crowd as police investigated.Police found four people with gunshot wounds, including a man in his 30s who had been shot in the head. He was hospitalized and his wound is life-threatening. An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl all suffered wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.It's unclear whether the four who were shot knew each other."Preliminary information indicates that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted," the Minneapolis Police Department said. "This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Matt Reicher

The Great Minneapolis Fire (Aug 13, 1893)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Conditions in Minneapolis in 1893 were rife for disaster. The city saw a long stretch of dry weather in a district home to several lumber milling and storage companies. The combination was a potential powder keg ready to explode. On a warm Sunday afternoon, it did.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Guide to Pride: What to expect at the Twin Cities Pride Festival

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This year's Pride celebrations promise to be among the most meaningful in recent memory, as the LGBTQ+ community gathers to celebrate their achievements and each other, while also rallying against Friday’s historic Supreme Court decision and a nationwide uptick of attacks against their rights and identity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Plymouth, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
mspmag.com

Why North Minneapolis Needs a Roller Rink

When Eric Moran ran to represent North Minneapolis on the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation board last year, they began looking at vacant and unused spaces to see if the Parks board could turn the buildings into something new for their community. “There really aren't any spaces within North that provide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
SHAKOPEE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Sculpture Garden#Midtown#Localevent#Local Life#Minneapolis Aquatennial#The American Red Cross#4th Streets#Plymouth Avenues
Bring Me The News

Afro Deli opens new location in Cedar-Riverside

A popular Twin Cities restaurant chain serving Djiboutian cuisine and dishes with an array of other flavors opened a new location this month in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Afro Deli & Grill is now open at 1810 Riverside Ave. "Cedar Riverside is where Afro Deli was born and we are proud...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride Festival sees large turnout during first day

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pride celebrations are happening around the world Saturday from Norway and Australia to Paris and Poland. People are celebrating all kinds of love this week, and the same is happening in the Twin Cities. The annual Pride Festival is underway.After years of pandemic-related cancellations and  It has been a steady stream going both ways all afternoon. People are out having a good time.There's allies and members of the community. They are eating food, watching live entertainment and checking out the local businesses.It's a very inclusive and safe space for people to come and gather at Loring Park Saturday and Sunday.We spoke to one person in attendance who told us why it is so important to come to events like this."You can't go a couple of minutes without someone saying 'I love it here,' or 'I am so glad everybody is here.' There's so much representation," Sam Agard said. "Everybody is just with everybody and there is no discrimination, nothing. I can fully be out and feel really comfortable here."The fun will continue Sunday when there will be Pride from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual Pride March is starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors, businesses frustrated, concerned over growing encampment in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Residents in a south Minneapolis neighborhood are asking city leaders for help in dealing with a growing homeless encampment.This is drone video that a neighbor shared with WCCO of the dozens of nylon tents that sit on a city-owned lot near 29th Strert and 14th Avenue South. This is the fifteenth camp to pop up in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood in just the last year and-a-half.Neighbors and business owners in they're tired of living next to what they call chaos."Hooking up their cell phones to people's electricity, using people's water and not turning off the water when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Jazz Fest and food trucks: Your weekend in the Twin Cities

🪐 Get up very early on Saturday for Planet Party at the Bell Museum. From 4am-5am, all seven planets (plus Pluto) will be visible in the night sky. Telescopes will be provided. Free, but registration required. 🖼 If you want to see some non-immersive Van Gogh, Minneapolis Institute of Art has a new exhibition opening Saturday featuring five paintings by the artist. $16. 🚲 Show off your pre-2000s ride at the Vintage Bike Show at One on One Bicycle Studio on Saturday. BYOB (Bring your own bike stand). Free. 🎡 It’s a great weekend for festivals. Blaine Festival, Eagan...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Second Harvest Senior Nutrition Program Moves to Brooklyn Park

Second Harvest Looks to Raise Awareness about Brooklyn Park Senior Nutrition Program. This month marks a new beginning for Second Harvest Heartland. Monday through Friday, seniors over 60 who meet certain income guidelines can go to the Brooklyn Park-based food bank once a month to pick up a box filled with nutritious food.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
69K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy