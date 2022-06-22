Minneapolis Aquatennial events announced for 2022

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pride celebrations are happening around the world Saturday from Norway and Australia to Paris and Poland. People are celebrating all kinds of love this week, and the same is happening in the Twin Cities. The annual Pride Festival is underway.After years of pandemic-related cancellations and It has been a steady stream going both ways all afternoon. People are out having a good time.There's allies and members of the community. They are eating food, watching live entertainment and checking out the local businesses.It's a very inclusive and safe space for people to come and gather at Loring Park Saturday and Sunday.We spoke to one person in attendance who told us why it is so important to come to events like this."You can't go a couple of minutes without someone saying 'I love it here,' or 'I am so glad everybody is here.' There's so much representation," Sam Agard said. "Everybody is just with everybody and there is no discrimination, nothing. I can fully be out and feel really comfortable here."The fun will continue Sunday when there will be Pride from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual Pride March is starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.

