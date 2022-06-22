ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Afro Deli opens new location in Cedar-Riverside

 3 days ago
A popular Twin Cities restaurant chain serving Djiboutian cuisine and dishes with an array of other flavors opened a new location this month in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Afro Deli & Grill is now open at 1810 Riverside Ave.

"Cedar Riverside is where Afro Deli was born and we are proud to return to our roots stronger than ever," the restaurant announced. "We have only reached this point because of all the support from our Afro family, new and old, and we want to celebrate this milestone with you."

The business, founded in 2009, is led by Owner Abdirahman Kahin and Executive Chef Moussa Doualeh.

Other Afro Deli locations are in Minneapolis' Stadium Village, the skyway of the Baker Building and in St. Paul at West 7th Place.

