Santa Monica, CA

Heidi Klum Celebrates ‘Making the Cut’ in Colorful Floral Couture Look With 3D Details at Amazon Prime Video Summer Party

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
8 Photos

Heidi Klum celebrated the upcoming third season of her new fashion competition show, “Making the Cut,” with a standout fashion moment.

The supermodel attended Amazon Prime Video’s Summer House Party event in Santa Monica, Calif., Tuesday night to celebrate the streaming service’s upcoming slate of reality TV shows. For the party, Klum wore a contrasting floral three-piece look from RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp’s spring 2022 couture collection.

The look consisted of a black, rainbow floral-embellished jacket over a bright yellow blouse paired with a white floral miniskirt. She paired the couture outfit with green satin Christian Louboutin heels, a white Jeffrey Levinson bag and jewelry from Retrouvai and Established.

Heidi Klum at the Prime Video and Freevee’s Summer Solstice event on June 21 in Santa Monica, Calif. ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Ente

It was announced this April that “Making the Cut” would be returning for its third season. The fashion competition show, similar to Klum’s previous long-running show, “Project Runway,” brings together 10 fashion designers for a chance to win $1 million to invest in their business. The winner will also receive mentorship from Amazon Fashion and will create a co-branded collection for Amazon Fashion.

Klum and her former “Project Runway” partner Tim Gunn are the competition’s hosts, as well as the show’s producers. The third season will see Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and designer Nicole Richie return as judges. A release date for the “Making the Cut” third season has not yet been revealed.

Andrea Pitter and Heidi Klum at Prime Video and Freevee’s Summer Solstice event on June 21 in Santa Monica, Calif. ktla@broadimage, Broadimage Ente

Klum posted photos of herself on Instagram from the party with the caption: “Excited for season three of @makingthecuttv this summer. Love you @andrea_pittercampbell…who will be the next to win 1 million dollars?!”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn on Their Return to the Screen With ‘Making the Cut’

